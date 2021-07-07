Belt Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.87 or 0.00037683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and $1.66 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,093,377 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

