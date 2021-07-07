Belt Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

