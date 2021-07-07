Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s share price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). Approximately 20,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 275,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.75 ($0.78).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.82 million and a PE ratio of -22.59.

In other Benchmark news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

