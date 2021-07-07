Benz Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a market capitalization of $407.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00168393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.71 or 1.00120398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.00980692 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

