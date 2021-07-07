Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.