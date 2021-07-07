Berry Data Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $78,283.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

