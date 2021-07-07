Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,319,451 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

