BidiPass Market Cap Achieves $317,019.11 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BidiPass has a market cap of $317,019.11 and approximately $6,904.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 157.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

