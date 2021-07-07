Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) PT Set at C$10.00 by Acumen Capital

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

BR stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.05. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733. Big Rock Brewery has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$42.16 million and a P/E ratio of -151.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.13.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

