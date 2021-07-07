BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $66.71

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $70.00. BigCommerce shares last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 170,445 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,079 shares of company stock valued at $24,306,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.