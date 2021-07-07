Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.22

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 31377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.