BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIOL stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

