BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

