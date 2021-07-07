Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $292,470.66 and $104,753.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

