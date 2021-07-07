Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,547,013 coins and its circulating supply is 21,466,609 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

