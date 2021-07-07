Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 161.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.