Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $30.05 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $30.05 or 0.00086370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $558.03 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.73 or 0.01519927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00414136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.