Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.38 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00005894 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $384.06 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052684 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037062 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

