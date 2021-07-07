Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $91,105.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

