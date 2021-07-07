Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00348713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00138941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00194539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

