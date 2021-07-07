BitCore (BTX) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $4,619.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,252.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.82 or 0.06729849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01501322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00404096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00154860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00629308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00414819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00343434 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

