Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00922966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

