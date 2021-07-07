Bitradio Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $52,507.22 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00444542 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,111,750 coins and its circulating supply is 10,111,745 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

