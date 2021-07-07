BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Reaches $144,702.76

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $144,702.76 and $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00396654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003315 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.01737274 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,326,012 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

