Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.30. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 19,434 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$246.37 million and a P/E ratio of -355.83.
About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
