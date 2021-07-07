Blackmoon Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

