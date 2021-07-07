BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $892.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $864.04. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $895.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

