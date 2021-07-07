BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

