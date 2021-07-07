BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading 0.2% Higher

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

