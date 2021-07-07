BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

