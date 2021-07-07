Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56), with a volume of 68,821 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

