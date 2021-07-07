bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio makes up approximately 1.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of bluebird bio worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.