bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of bluebird bio worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

