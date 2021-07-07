BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $12.35 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $197,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $365,000.

FINMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 7,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,770. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

