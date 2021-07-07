BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $8.45 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000.

PMGMU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,451. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

