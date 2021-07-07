BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.16 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

