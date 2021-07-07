BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading Down 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 4,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

