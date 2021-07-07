Bluzelle Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $48.43 million and $18.07 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,682,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

