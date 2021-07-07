BMO Capital Markets Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MFI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE:MFI traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.74. 409,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,333. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

