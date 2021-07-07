BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). 517,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,095. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.70 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £737.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.41.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.