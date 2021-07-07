Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 4035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.