Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. 16,967,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.