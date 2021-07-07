Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRBF remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,471,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,944. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.