Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 6.2% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,259. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,296.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

