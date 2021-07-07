Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,222.32 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,296.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

