Boolberry (BBR) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $74,995.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00634395 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.