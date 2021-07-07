Boosted Finance Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $491,761.44 and approximately $20,173.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.22 or 0.00023652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

