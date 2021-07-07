botXcoin (BOTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Billion

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $1.28 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 256.2% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

