Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310.25 ($4.05). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 9,815 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.54. The company has a market cap of £98.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.