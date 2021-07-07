Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 19,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

